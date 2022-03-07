SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After record warmth and lots of wind to end the weekend, our week starts wetter and cooler.

Hope everyone got out to enjoy the record warmth felt in Syracuse and Central New York Sunday afternoon despite the gusty winds.

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s a much cooler day, but still mild for early March as highs should rise into the low to mid 40s for areas north of Syracuse/east of Lake Ontario. From about Syracuse and especially south, upper 40s to mid-50s should be felt late this afternoon/early evening.

Unfortunately, it’s a damp day. Steady rain this morning has given way to scattered showers for the afternoon across CNY.

Rainfall amounts should range from about a half an inch to an inch for most. The additional half an inch to an inch of rain combined with snow melt Monday could very well lead to some localized minor river/stream flooding. So, if you live in a flood prone area be on the lookout, and make sure that sump pump is working through midweek.

TONIGHT:

A batch of heavier rain rolls through early this evening with a cold front/area of low pressure and in the wake of this rain it turns colder after 7 or 8 this evening. This will lead to any leftover rain showers changing to scattered snow showers later this evening.

A coating to maybe an inch or so of snow is possible for all Monday night, with 1 to 3 inches is possible across the Tug Hill by Tuesday morning. Lows drop back into the 20s to near 30 Monday night.

TUESDAY:

It’s breezy and chillier Tuesday with a band of lake effect snow possible southeast of Lake Ontario near the Syracuse area. This could cause localized slick/sloppy conditions in and around this band for the morning commute.

High pressure ultimately builds in for Tuesday afternoon and helps clear us all out with some developing sunshine. It’s a breezy day with highs back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March.