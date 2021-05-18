Umphrey’s McGee to play Apple Valley Park June 25-26

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As New York State starts to open up and more restrictions are loosened, venues across Central New York are unveiling summer concert schedules.

It’s time. Let’s do this. mm/



On sale Friday, May 21st at 11am CT#umphreys pic.twitter.com/Enab6JP3Lo — Umphrey's McGee (@umphreysmcgee) May 18, 2021

Apple Valley in Lafayette will host Umphrey’s McGee June 25th and 26th as part of the Creative Concerts summer series.

Tickets are slated to go on sale to the general public Friday, May 21 at applevalleypark.com.

The events in the outdoor series will be socially distanced. Though fans will be able to purchase tickets in roped off PODS for parties up to six people. All PODS will be spaced at least six feet apart. Food and beverages are also available on site.

For more information, go to applevalleypark.com/faq.