(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department says an underground electrical unit was the cause of a fire Wednesday morning near the Roman Catholic Diocese Syracuse.

At 8:21 a.m., SFD responded to 424 Montgomery Street when a fire alarm was going off. Crews said they saw smoke coming from a nearby manhole and could see smoke inside the building. That is when 40 firefighters investigating the fire determined that an underground electrical utility vault caught fire and extended into the basement of the building. National Grid was called to cut the power to the unit. Firefighters were then able to keep the small fire from spreading.

SFD says it took over an hour to remove all the smoke from the building. According to the fire department, about 15 people were evacuated from the building, and no injuries have been reported.

“The amount of fire we encountered was a small fire, so just a few minutes. But again, our operation was just aimed at keeping the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the building. We couldn’t actually extinguish the fire in the vault. The only way to do that is to cut off the energy to it, which is what National Grid is doing right now,” says John Kane, Deputy Chief of Fire.

Danielle Cummings, chancellor and director of communications for the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Syracuse, says she was in a separate building when the fire broke out.

“The school building, which is what we refer to it now its offices in the former school was overcome by smoke. The alarms picked up on the smoke, 911 was called and what we see behind me is the great Syracuse fire department doing what they do. There was no fire in our building, but the smoke did fill in our building, so we evacuated all of our employees, and we’ve sent them home for the day,” says Cummings.

Cummings says it smells like an electrical fire. The dioceses say they will keep in close contact with employees about returning to work. Plans to work from home are in place already due to covid-19. If they need to make that switch, employees will be contacted.