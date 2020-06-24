Understanding The Importance of Microchipping Your Pet

June is National Microchipping Month and with one in three pets becoming lost at some point it’s important to understand the significance of microchipping your furry friends.

Humane Educator, Dee Schaefer at the CNY SPCA says that the major misconception of microchipping are people think it’s a GPS, or tracking device which it isn’t. The unique identifier transmits an identification number when registered that can be scanned by vet or shelter to reunite the pet to their owner. Schaefer says the microchip itself is smaller than a grain of rice that is then inserted between the shoulder blades of the animal. It causes no more pain than a typical vaccine.

The CNY SPCA is only taking appointments at this time. To contact you can visit online at cnyspca.org or call 315-454-4479