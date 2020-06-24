Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Understanding The Importance of Microchipping Your Pet

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

June is National Microchipping Month and with one in three pets becoming lost at some point it’s important to understand the significance of microchipping your furry friends.  

Humane Educator, Dee Schaefer at the CNY SPCA says that the major misconception of microchipping are people think it’s a GPS, or tracking device which it isn’t. The unique identifier transmits an identification number when registered that can be scanned by vet or shelter to reunite the pet to their owner.  Schaefer says the microchip itself is smaller than a grain of rice that is then inserted between the shoulder blades of the animal. It causes no more pain than a typical vaccine.

The CNY SPCA is only taking appointments at this time. To contact you can visit online at cnyspca.org or call 315-454-4479 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected