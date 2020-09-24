Unemployment applications increase in New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The number of New Yorkers applying for unemployment benefits increased by almost ten thousand for the week ending September 19.

The U.S. Labor Department reported 71,300 New York workers sought unemployment benefits in the week ending September 19 compared to 61,897 the week before.

While much improved from the dark days of late March and April, New York’s jobless picture remains gloomy when compared to the booming job market seven months ago and even when you compare it with the days following the Great Recession.

