SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unemployment rate for the Syracuse metro area in January of this year stood at 7.2%. While definitely higher than the 4.8 % rate of January 2021 it’s better than we were at the height of the lockdown

In April of 2020 the unemployment rate for the Syracuse area hit 16.3 %.

New York State’s unemployment rate was 8.8 % in January.