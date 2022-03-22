SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadline for the governor and legislators to agree on a state budget is text week, so now is the time groups wanting or needing money will publicly push for their requests.

That includes United University Professions, the union that represents doctors, researchers and other workers at Upstate University Hospital. It does not represent nurses.

UUP is urging Governor Kathy Hochul to support the $150 million designated for the state’s three SUNY-operated hospitals in the Assembly’s version of the proposed budget: Upstate, Downstate and Stony Brook.

UUP President Fred Kowal said Governor Andrew Cuomo stripped SUNY hospitals of their subsidy funding over the years, leaving the hospitals to fund themselves without state support. Unlike other SUNY campuses, the hospitals are responsible for paying off construction debt.

The union claims Upstate Hospital has lost millions of dollars per mouth over the course of the pandemic, so now public funds need to stabilize public hospitals.