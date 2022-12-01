(WSYR-TV) – Now that December is here, maybe you’re looking to get away for a bit before Christmas arrives.

Well, lucky for you, there are plenty of unique places to stay around the country to help you get away while keeping the Christmas feeling alive.

The Grinch’s Cave in Utah

This one-of-a-kind structure, located in Boulder, Utah, this staycay thrusts you into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss.

As you travel through the Grinch’s cave you may be shocked, decorated with the Grinchy essentials, it seems as though you’re stepping right into the Grinch’s lair.

Vacasa.com, the website in charge of the property, fully embraces the grinchiness, even on its website.

According to the Grinch himself, visitors can indulge in Who-hash, roast beast, and Who-pudding along with whatever else you may choose to bring.

Although the lair is sold out for the 2022 season, staying in the cave costs $19.57 per night, cheaper than any hotel you can find in the area.

The house from Home-Alone

The house from “Home Alone” is available for a one-night stay through Airbnb. (Sarah Crowley)

Located in the Chicago area, the famous mansion that was notably broken into multiple times was up for rent last year for one night only.

Guests were given the chance to stay the night in the famous McCallister home last December when Buzz McCallister (Devin RatRay) offered people to come to visit the home while the McCallisters are away on vacation.

Last year, Buzz opened the home to four special guests on Dec. 12 for only $25.

There has been no word on if they will open the home up again for visits but it is quite possible!

A Christmas Story House

In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. (AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File)

This one is for the 80s kids.

Who could forget the iconic leg lamp that made its debut in the film and now sits in the homes of thousands of loyal fans.

Fans can stay in the Cleveland home courtesy of the A Christmas Story House and Museum.

Prices to stay in the home range between $395 a night to $4,000 a night.

The stay includes a tour of the A Christmas Story museum which features memorabilia and original props from the film, screenrant reports.

Although the stay is a bit pricey, it comes with an abundance of other once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, so maybe it’s worth it!

Buddy’s father’s apartment from the Elf movie

Buddy’s father’s apartment from the Elf movie is easily one of the most memorable living quarters in any movie, mainly due to Buddy’s festive additions.

Throughout Buddy’s journey, the apartment is the epicenter of the film in a way, as it serves as the spot where the climax of the film takes place.

The apartment can be rented out for $237 per night on Airbnb, but can only be rented on a monthly basis.

According to screenrant, it grants the perfect opportunity for fans to channel their inner Buddy by staying in a stunning Central Park apartment building which was also featured in the iconic Ghostbusters.

