Unique gifts for anyone on your holiday list

This holiday season choose a unique gift for that hard to shop for person on your list. Amy Sewell, from Shop with Style, found some great options you can purchase right from your own home.

Sewell showcased a new product perfect for those who enjoy entertaining, a great way to protect your phone and a terrific deal for gamers. Although some of the products come with sweet deals you must act fast as Christmas and Hanukkah nears, shipping may become costly or you may risk not getting the present in time.

The Drinkworks Home Bar from Keurig is a first of its kind system that lets you craft a perfectly chilled cocktail with just a touch of a button. Choose from more than 20 different drinks including mojitos, margaritas, and daiquiris. The machine precisely calculates the amount of water and carbonation need for each drink. Guests can be there own bartender.

The Pelican G40 Go Phone Case is a sturdy rugged case for phone protection. The case also has a charging pad which charges the phone by simply just being in the case. A great gift for someone who loves the outdoors or who constantly drops their phone.

GameStop always has great holiday deals but some of the best are found online, including the Sony PlayStation 4 Bundle. The three games included in the pack are, ‘The Last of Us’, God of War’ and ‘Horizon’. The deal on this particular bundle runs until December 28. You can also purchase it online and pickup in-store.