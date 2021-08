FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — United Airlines is adding new direct flights this fall for football season.

Among those flights will be one between Syracuse and Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina on October 15 ahead of the Syracuse/Clemson game.

Additionally, United says they are flying bigger planes between D.C. and Newark to Syracuse ahead of Clemson at Syracuse on October 15.