United flight traveling from Washington D.C. to Syracuse diverted to Elmira; reason unknown

by: George Stockburger

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – United Airlines Flight #3788 (operated by Air Wisconsin) traveling from Washington D.C. to Syracuse was diverted to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport for unknown reasons on Monday morning.

The plane departed Dulles International Airport at 11:08 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Syracuse at 1:45 p.m.

The plan reportedly landed in Elmira around 12:40 p.m with emergency crews called out, and was listed to leave at 1 p.m. with an arrival in Syracuse at 2:35 p.m.

A flight tracker shows the plane circled several times before being diverted to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.

18 News has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines, and the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport for more information.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

