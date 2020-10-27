United Radio expanding operations out west

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — United Radio in East Syracuse has announced an expansion of its remanufacturing operations to the western United States.

The company will operate a repair and distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of its strategic growth plans.

United could hire some 30 new employees for this facility to further meet the needs of its customers.

