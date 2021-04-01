United Way hands out thousands of face masks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The United Way of Central New York teamed up with Colosseum, one of the main vendors of Syracuse University, for a mask giveaway.

Those with the non-profit held their event at the Westcott Community Center in Syracuse. Just under 3,000 masks were given out to seniors, and Otto also took part in the event.

Organizers say this is just one more way of helping make sure our seniors are safe.

“It makes you feel good that our community is coming together despite differences that we may have, despite some challenges that we may have, that we come together to make sure that we are really impacting our community in a positive way, so that’s great,” said Evelyn Ingram and Nancy Kearn Eaton.

A similar giveaway was also held at the Huntington Family Center.