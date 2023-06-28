MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Board Members from United Way of Central New York teed off at The Cavalry Club early Wednesday morning to play 102 holes.

Bill Patrick and Andrew Derrenbacker are “Raising the Green” for United Way of Central New York. “Raising the Green” is a part of United Way’s “Raise to the Finish” campaign. The 102 holes represent 102 years of the organization.

United Way wants to close off their funding gap for the year with the campaign, if you’d like to donate, you can CLICK HERE.

Just before breaking for lunch, the pair have finished 65 holes so far and are already over $10,000 in donations. Visit the link above to donate.