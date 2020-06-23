University of Rochester Medical Center halts 2 clinical trials testing Hydroxychloroquine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The University of Rochester Medical Center has halted two clinical trials testing Hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients.

Earlier this month, researchers from URMC joined national clinical trials on the drug, planning on enrolling 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and more than 200 non-hospitalized patients in the Rochester area.

Nationally, the trials only ended up enrolling a handful of patients, none of which were in Rochester.

Hydroxychloroquine lost its emergency-use authorization this month.