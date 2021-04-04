University United Methodist Church helping to feed the hungry this Easter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Sunday breakfast has been a staple at University United Methodist Church for years and COVID didn’t stop that.

“So once the pandemic hit and we couldn’t be inside we changed the bagel breakfast to outside,” said event organizer Katie Flynn. “So now we serve bagels, juice, yogurt, a banana, orange, granola bar, hard-boiled egg, peanut butter, cream cheese, and a little silverware packet for people to go.”

Flynn said the community has rallied to spread the message of God by feeding those that are hungry.

“There are people that we’ve never met before that are coming out of the woodwork to volunteer for this, so it’s a great response,” she said.

And Easter hits close to home for Flynn.

“Easter is my favorite holiday, I actually got a heart transplant on Easter morning so this is my seventh anniversary of that so it’s just so great to be able to celebrate that and share with the community today,” she said.

This Easter, community members got a special little surprise in their bagged breakfast of colored hard-boiled eggs and candy-filled eggs to help celebrate the holiday.

For DeAndre Meyers, this breakfast is convenient and helpful for him.

“This church helps a lot, I don’t even go to this church and they still feed me,” he said.

Meyers was formerly incarcerated and said he’s spending Easter helping others to find their purpose. He said the church has found their purpose in feeding people and spreading the word of Christ.

Community members have also donated toiletries, coats, and shoes for those in need.

Easter marked the first day the church was able to resume in-person services.