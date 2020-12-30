Unless you’re eligible, don’t apply for vaccine on Onondaga County’s website

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has a place on its COVID-19 website to register for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

But, unless you’re eligible for the vaccine, don’t bother making an appointment.

According to a county spokesperson, the page was put up so first responders, frontline workers or another designated position by New York State could register and get a vaccine quickly.

In an effort to make it accessible, the page was not made private.

If you are not one of those eligible and you attempt to register, your application will be filtered out of the system on the website. Essentially, you will fill out the forms only to have them disappear.

During the application process, it explicitly says to bring your work identification to your appointment.