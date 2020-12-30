SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has a place on its COVID-19 website to register for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
But, unless you’re eligible for the vaccine, don’t bother making an appointment.
According to a county spokesperson, the page was put up so first responders, frontline workers or another designated position by New York State could register and get a vaccine quickly.
In an effort to make it accessible, the page was not made private.
If you are not one of those eligible and you attempt to register, your application will be filtered out of the system on the website. Essentially, you will fill out the forms only to have them disappear.
During the application process, it explicitly says to bring your work identification to your appointment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police: 21-year-old shot in head in Syracuse expected to survive
- Auburn Police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman
- ‘Downtown’ singer in ‘shock and disbelief’ over use of song by Nashville bomber
- Unless you’re eligible, don’t apply for vaccine on Onondaga County’s website
- Will vaccines protect against new COVID strain? What to know now that the variant is in U.S.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App