Unprecedented: That pretty much sums up 2020, a year we won’t soon forget

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did 2020 seem like it was a year that would never end? Was it a blur? Was it like that Bill Murray movie “Groundhog Day” where it seems like we are living the same day over and over again?
Well if you dare, we have put together a little timeline of the major stories NewsChannel 9 covered during 2020.
Our team of reporters, photographers, producers, anchors, and our production team covered an unprecedented year of news, and did it while reinventing the way we gathered and produced our broadcast and online content.
Click the play arrow on select stories for video.
More from NewsChannel 9:
ttps://twitter.com/NewsChannel9For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App