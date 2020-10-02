Unsanctioned football game at Rome park draws 200, and sparks numerous fights

ROME, NY (WSYR-TV) — The first call for Rome Police said there was a juvenile with a gun at Guyer Field on Laurel Street Thursday evening. When police arrived, they interviewed the teen and found no evidence of a weapon. But they found a football game underway with about two hundred people looking on.

A fight broke out between several young people attending the game. Police quickly broke up that fight, and then more fights broke out in the crowd, and Rome police needed to call Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputies and New York State Police for backup.

Police arrested 18-year-old Gabriel M A Day on a charge of disorderly conduct and took five juveniles into custody, who were later released to a parent or guardian. Rome police say the event was organized through social media and was made up of teenagers from Rome and Utica.

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says no one applied for a permit for the game which was clearly in violation of the Governor’s Executive orders limiting gatherings to fifty poeple.

“The City of Rome will not tolerate disrespectful activity at our parks and playgrounds, disrespect to our neighbors who surround park facilities and disruption of their neighborhoods nor will we tolerate any disrespect toward our police officers who are performing their sworn duties to protect our community and its facilities. Further, such activities as these are clear violations of the Governor’s coronavirus guidelines and will not be tolerated at our park’s facilities,” said Mayor Izzo.

