SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We did it again! For the third day in a row Syracuse broke a record high on Saturday! It stays summery today, but will we break yet another record high for the fourth day in a row? Find out below…

That’s right! On Saturday, Syracuse for the third consecutive day felt record warmth when the temperature hit 88° breaking the old record of 87° set back in 1994!

Stays summery the rest of the weekend!

After reaching into the 80s on Wednesday and setting record highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Syracuse it appears the 5th day in a row of 80+ degrees is on tap for today!

High pressure down at the ground and aloft loosens its grip on us for the end of the weekend but stays in control enough to keep us quite sunny and very warm again for the most part. Another record breaker?! No, we actually think it’s a touch cooler Sunday compared to the last few days and the record of 90° looks to be safe.

There could be a spotty/isolated shower/storm popping up during the later afternoon and evening, mainly near and east of I-81, but most won’t see it today.

When do more numerous showers return?

While there’s a very slight chance of a shower/storm popping up this afternoon and evening due to daytime heating and a bit more humidity, the next best chance of showers won’t likely arrive until late tonight into the start of Monday. The culprit for the rain and an embedded storm or two late tonight into the start of Monday comes compliments of a strong approaching cold front from the west.

The rain late tonight and start of Monday is going to be welcomed by many since we will have gone more than a week without rain.

April feel coming soon

In the wake of the Monday morning cold front, much cooler weather is slated to return for early next week.

Temperatures are back in the 50s with some lingering showers Monday, especially through mid-morning and later in the afternoon too.

Tuesday we may actually come up just short of 50 degrees with scattered showers and a chilly wind to boot. In fact, over higher elevations especially so Tuesday night into Wednesday morning there could be a bit of snow mixed in with the rain showers.

The good news is this batch of cool weather is only around for a couple of days before temperatures moderate for the end of the week.

Stay tuned for updates.