SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After Saturday’s storm threat, our weather will improve quite a bit as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Details below…

Storm threat continues into this evening

The threat for scattered showers and storms continues across Central New York, and a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. this evening.

While an isolated tornado or two remains possible, we are also tracking the potential for damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. Given the wet weather from earlier this week and additional heavy rain today, we will be on the lookout for localized flooding.

Turning quieter overnight

After an active Saturday, our weather will gradually turn drier overnight.

Lingering showers and storms will taper off, and we will be left with some partial clearing and areas of patchy fog.

Lows overnight will be on the mild side, only ending up in the low to mid 60s.

Much nicer weather on Sunday

There could be a spotty shower or two to dodge on Sunday, but overall our precipitation chances are looking very low.

After some early fog, we welcome back a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday afternoon will top out in the 70s to around 80.

Do we stay dry to start the work week?

As of right now, it does indeed look like Monday is a dry day for us. We will get in on some more sunshine, and temperatures will be seasonable with highs around 80 once again.

Rain chances increase, however, with our next system on Tuesday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.