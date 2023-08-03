SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a gorgeous Wednesday across the region, change is about ready to happen again. Find out what we are thinking below…

80s with more humidity return late week

More warmth, upper 70s to mid-80s, and humidity will be making a return for the last half of the week as winds shift to the south-southwest. As the warmth and humidity build in Thursday morning, we are likely to see a few showers then a couple additional passing showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.

Any storm that develops late Thursday into Thursday evening could be on the stronger side with some gusty winds and hail.

We should see some sun on Thursday too, but the southwest flow also increases our odds for some showers and storms even more on Friday as a cold front moves through.

Smoke returns again…

Yes, we probably are going to deal with at least some smoke in the air once again. Thankfully, this time, it appears that the smoke is going to be higher in the sky and less problematic for the majority of us.

The elderly, very young and those that have respiratory issues may feel the effects somewhat through Thursday, but no air quality alerts are anticipated late this week.

Weekend looking good!

The showers and storms Friday are caused by an advancing cold front. That front quickly sweeps to our east Friday night and in its places is a new air mass that leads to mainly sunny skies over the weekend with seasonable temperatures near 80 and low humidity as well.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.