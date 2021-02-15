Until seeing surveillance video of Capitol insurrection, Schumer ‘didn’t realize how much danger’ he was in

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a visit to Onondaga County less than 48 hours after the Senate Impeachment Trial of former President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer admitted he didn’t how much danger he was in when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

As he was leaving, Schumer got back out of his SUV to respond to NewsChannel 9’s question about seeing the video of himself running for safety, which was publicly shared for the first time during the trial.

Schumer said, “I was aware of what happened, but it was in such a whirl that, until I saw the video, I didn’t realize how much danger I had been in. So there was a knot in my stomach.”

NewsChannel 9’s question was the only one Schumer was willing to answer, keeping the focus of his visit strictly on his scheduled topic.

From the lectern, he offered a general statement about what happened on January 6th, revealing some personal memories for the first time.

Schumer said, “I believe he should have been convicted. I salute the seven Republican senators who convicted him. I am very disappointed in those who didn’t. But make one thing for sure: He has been convicted in the court of public opinion. He has been convicted by the American people.”

Quoting another Charles, Schumer referenced the book “A Tale of Two Cities.” The senator said, “January 6th was the best of times and the worst of times for me.”

After staying up until 4:30 in the morning to watch election results from Georgia, Schumer woke up and drove to Washington with the joy of being elected majority leader as he got to the Senate floor early afternoon.

Schumer remembers, “Within an hour, a police officer with a bulletproof vest and a submachine gun, a big submachine gun strapped across his waist, grabbed me by the collar, not harshly but firmly, said ‘Senator, we’ve got to go. You’re in danger.'”

“I was within 30 feet of these awful insurrectionists, these selfish, violent, bad people who invaded the Capitol. What a day,” Schumer recalled, clearing his throat to avoid choking up.

Schumer used the remarks to remind all Americans that the FBI needs help identifying people who stormed the Capitol. He hopes people will look at the pictures on the FBI’s website to see if they recognize any old high school classmates or former coworkers, indicating the smallest amount of information could help put names on the faces.