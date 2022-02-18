LATHAM, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheerleaders heading to the mat for the New York State High School championships on March 5 are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete.

The policy reversal comes after an outcry from athletes and parents who believed the policy wasn’t fair. More than 21,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for a change of venue from RIT, which set the vaccination policy, to somewhere else. New York State currently doesn’t have a policy requiring athletes to get vaccinated.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will now limit capacity to under 400 individuals to avoid RIT’s vaccination requirement.

This move means spectators will not be allowed at the championship to cheer on their team.

“Due to membership concerns, the NYSPHSAA Executive Committee held an emergency meeting today to discuss our Competitive Cheerleading State Championships,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Although today’s action of the Executive Committee will result in spectators not being able to attend, all student-athletes will have the opportunity to represent their school and compete for the title of state champion.”

The change means there will be five separate sessions of competition and finals in each division directly after preliminary performances.

Fans can live stream the competition here.