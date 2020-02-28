Up to two feet of snow and counting in the blizzard

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Going to the beach is probably the last thing on your mind in this weather, but a third public meeting to discuss bringing a beach to Onondaga Lake is taking place this weekend.

At the meeting, you'll be able to learn about the draft feasibility study from experts, ask questions, and voice your opinion. All public comments will be incorporated into a final study, which will decide whether a beach on the lake would be beneficial to Central New Yorkers.