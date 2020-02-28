Up to two feet of snow and counting in the blizzard

Blizzard conditions with a very heavy band of lake effect snow continues to pound Jefferson and Lewis counties Friday. Here are the latest snowfall reports from the National Weather Service in Buffalo and Storm Team Weather Watchers as of 7am Friday.
Copenhagen, Lewis County
Redfield, Oswego County
Lowville, Lewis County
Constableville, Lewis County
Highmarket, Lewis County
Osceola, Lewis County
Mexico, Oswego County
28.5″
17.5″
17″
16″
14.6″
14.6″
5″
