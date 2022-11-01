SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police now confirm a 5-year-old boy was the victim in last week’s deadly house fire on Douglas Street.

Around 3:30 p.m. on October 27, fire crews were called to the 300 block of Douglas Street.

They were met with thick smoke and tall flames spreading quickly throughout the home.

Firefighters found the boy and pulled him from the home, but his injuries were too severe.

He was taken to Upstate, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.