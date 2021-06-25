Update: Community-Wide Festival rescheduled after ride vendor backs out, Bishop receives outpouring of food donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 first reported on Thursday that the Victory Temple Fellowship Church lost all its food for a community festival in a freezer that broke, many people have reached out to help Bishop H. Bernard Alex restock.

Unfortunately, the company traveling from New York City to bring carnival rides to the festival backed out at the last minute because of the chance of rain.

The Community-Wide Festival will now be held on the rain date, July 10.

Bishop Alex said he is blown away by the generosity of the community, including a farmer from LaFayette.

If people are still inclined to donate, they can drop food off Friday, June 25 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bishop Alex will freeze the donated food to use at the July 10th festival.