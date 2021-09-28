UPDATE: DeWitt Police arrest man suspected of robbing Chase Bank on September 17

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police have arrested the suspect they say was responsible for the robbery of a Chase bank in DeWitt on September 17. Police found the suspect, John J. Revette, 41 of DeWitt, at his home on Tuesday.

Police say that they took Revette to the DeWitt Police Department where an investigator obtained a full confession from him, admitting to the robbery. Evidence of the robbery was found at Revette’s home, police say. Revette was arrested on charges of robbery in the third degree and petit larceny. He is in custody and awaiting arraignment, police say.

On September 17, officers responded to the Chase Bank at 4425 East Genesee Street after it was reported that a white man in a striped dark dress shirt, purple tie, black pants, two surgical masks, and a beanie hat handed the tellers a threatening note, then stole money from the bank.