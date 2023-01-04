AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands.

Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.

The traffic that came from the coverage on this pooch caused a positive stir. Ani has had many people interested in fostering and even possibly adopting her through the SPCA’S extensive screening process.

“Due to the story airing and being on Facebook, we got several good leads and located the individual that was involved,” Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York Investigator Tom Adessa.

As of today, Ani has already been fostered for a week. And according to Adessa, she is on the road to being adopted soon.

“It’s a double-edged sword, it’s got a lot of bad things but it’s got a lot of good things too,” he added.

Adessa said that Ani is a very happy dog who possesses a lot of social skills, and whoever had her before, taught her some commands.

“When I went to check on her she was licking my fingers through the Kennel,” Adessa continued.

One thing about social media is that although it can have a tendency to be used as a weapon, there are other times when it can be used for good.

Adessa briefly talked about another situation where a woman had passed away while having five Maine Coon cats in her possession. Someone called it in so that the SPCA could take care of the animals.

The SPCA then proceeded to post the cats on Facebook, explaining the situation and the care the cats would need if they were adopted.

From one simple post, all 5 cats were adopted out in a matter of 10 days, and “that got started on Facebook,” said Adessa.

If you are looking to adopt a pet from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, you can check out their website or call 315-253-5841 for general information or adoptions.