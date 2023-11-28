DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The manager of the auction house where three livestock escaped last week is correcting the Dryden School District, claiming the cows are “not dangerous.”

The school district posted on alert Tuesday morning, in part, reading: “We have been warned that the bulls are wild and will ‘charge.'”

Missy Wilk, the market manager for Empire Livestock, LLC in Dryden tells NewsChannel 9 that the district’s information was not accurate, stressing the message that the animals are likely more scared of humans than humans should be of them.

While one of the three missing cows might be male, she says they’re not large enough for “bull” classification. She considers them feeder cows.

Police are also working to control the panic.

Dryden Village Police Chief Josh Tagliavento said, “They haven’t shown any aggression at this point in time. We don’t believe that people are in immediate danger from these things. They aren’t going to charge you.”

The district moved the elementary school’s recess indoors “in an abundance of caution,” said Dryden CSD via a post on Facebook this morning.

The original post read in part:

We received a report this morning that over the Thanksgiving Break four bulls escaped the Livestock Auction House across from Dryden Elementary School. Three of the bulls have evaded capture. We have been warned that the bulls are wild and will “charge.” We have spoken with the Auction House and they are working with the Dryden Village Police to recapture the bulls. They have promised to keep us apprised of the situation. The last known sighting of the bulls was in front of the Dryden Fire House last evening. In an abundance of caution, we have moved recess indoors at DES today until we have a better sense of the bulls’ status. When picking up and dropping off children at DES or at the MS/HS campus please maintain situational awareness. The bulls should not be approached. Leave your red cape at home… Dryden Central School District

Since the original post, the district had been made aware by the Dryden Village Police Department and the Livestock Auction House that said “bulls” are actually male feeder cows.

Of the four that broke loose, only one has been captured, confirmed by Empire Livestock’s manager, Missy Wilk. Two of them are black in color, and the third is white and brown.

Still making light of the situation, the district wrote in their updated Facebook post that they’ll be “keeping an eye out for the three ‘musketeers’.”

Empire Livestock has put out food and corrals to try to lure the bulls back into the barn. Wilk says they’re around the area and have been spotted but run away.