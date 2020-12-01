Update: Generous donors help bring Christmas trees to hundreds of troops

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tree decked in ornaments is the symbol of Christmas, but it’s one some of our heroes don’t always have in their home.

That’s why every year, the Romagnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm in Canastota asks the community for help.

Last month, they were only a fraction of the way to their goal of 450 trees. Now, hundreds more are being shipped off to our troops.

On Monday morning, it took three FedEx trucks to load the 645 donated trees. They’ll be going to bases in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and New Orleans.

Each tree was donated by a Central New Yorker. The volunteers that helped lift them into each truck are part of CNY self-direction programs.

"Our folks love helping out others and volunteer throughout the county. This is one of their favorite events of the year," said Danielle Papelino, a volunteer organizer for self-direction.

The man behind the magic in Canastota is Dewey Romagnoli. He’s been donating trees from his farm since 2005.

It’s great, it’s a great feeling. We’re bringing the joy of Christmas to these folks that are making a lot of sacrifices for us. I just want to thank everyone that donated, they really came through this year. Dewey Romagnoli

Romagnoli said this is the most trees they’ve ever raised for the Trees for Troops program.

