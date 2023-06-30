SULLIVAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Charlee King was the 9-year-old girl killed in a head-on, two-car crash on State Route 31 around 6:30 a.m. the morning of June 28, said Madison County Sherriff’s Deputies.

Charlee was a student at Mott Road Elementary School in Fayetteville, and was interested in gymnastics, dance and music.

The crash occurred when Abdirashid Noor, of Syracuse, was headed westbound on State Route 31.

Noor tried to pass a line of cars in front of him and went into the left lane. He then crashed head-on into the vehicle being driven by Jordan King, Charlee’s mother.

Calling hour for Charlee will be held Sunday, July 2 at the Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral will follow immediately after.

Her obituary is available HERE.