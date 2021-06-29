Update on DeWitt I-481 crash involving NYS DOT truck

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is an update from the Town of DeWitt Police Department on the I-481 crash in DeWitt on Monday afternoon. A Sedan was traveling northbound on I-481 when it hit the back of a New York State Department of Transportation truck, also in the left lane.

The sedan then spun and struck the trailer of a tractor trailer that was in the right lane. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and all others were unharmed.

Contributing factors of the accident were driver inattention and the sedan following the DOT truck too closely.