SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department reported an update on a suspicious death investigation from April 9, 2021, identifying the victim as Mark R. Owens, 35, of DeWitt. The investigation is ongoing and the police department is waiting on results from the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or anyone who had any contact with Mark R. Owens since April 1st is asked to contact the DeWitt Police Department at (315)449-3640.