Update on Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in Jamesville

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A dispatcher’s warning to police can be heard on police scanners as they head to a call for help with a teenager in Jamesville on Thursday. A short time later, the 17-year-old was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The State Attorney General’s office is now determining whether it has jurisdiction to handle the case, or whether it’ll be left to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.

Starting in 2015, the Attorney General can become a special prosecutor when law enforcement causes the death of an unarmed person, or where there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous. That’s the case in Jamesville with the death of the 17-year-old.

On Thursday, several agencies were called to the area of Coye and Apulia roads in Jamesville after a mental health crisis team with St. Joseph’s called for help with what they’re describing as an “uncooperative male.” The teen ran from the scene with what police say appeared to be a handgun. They say when they approached him, he raised the weapon, and officers fired theirs, hitting him, and killing him.

From the sounds of the 911 call, the teen lead police on a chase.

No names have been released yet but we’ll continue to keep you updated.