UPDATE – Police ID man shot in Dolgeville Christmas Eve

DOLGEVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police have identified he man who was shot and killed by a Trooper on Christmas Eve in Dolgeville. About 1:04PM Friday, Christmas Eve, State Police were called to Mers Way in Dolgeville for the report of a stabbing related to a domestic incident. The investigation determined that Carson Dobson, 24 years old, had broken into a home and stabbed a person multiple times. Dobson was armed with a knife and sword.

Dobson was found by Troopers not far from where the home invasion occurred. He was still armed and refused orders to drop his weapons. Dobson was tased by police and still did not comply. A State Trooper fired their service weapon hitting Dobson, who died at the scene.

The stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This was the second officer involved fatal shooting in Central New York this week. On Wednesday, a man was shot and killed by a State Trooper in Unadilla. That incident occurred as the State Police responded to a call about a domestic incident. Under New York State law, the investigation of any police officer involved shooting is handled by the state’s Attorney General office.