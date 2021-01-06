Update: Police locate missing Auburn woman

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police reported Wednesday that a missing 32-year-old woman has been located.
Police say they located Christina Tarry in Auburn. She was first reported missing on Dec. 28.
Auburn Police would like to thank the public for its assistance.
No other information is available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- About 20% of NY renters might be affected by evictions in 2021
- World leaders react as pro-Trump rioters storms U.S. Capitol: ‘Disgraceful scenes’
- Le Moyne delays start of spring semester
- Explosive device found near U.S. Capitol
- Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff; Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App