Update: Police locate missing Auburn woman

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police reported Wednesday that a missing 32-year-old woman has been located.

Police say they located Christina Tarry in Auburn. She was first reported missing on Dec. 28.

Auburn Police would like to thank the public for its assistance.

No other information is available.

