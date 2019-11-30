“Significant information revealed” following Destiny USA shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Significant information has been revealed” following the shooting at Destiny USA Friday evening, according to Syracuse Police.

Public Information Officer Matthew Malinowski would not discuss details about the information but a press conference will take place Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the Public Safety Building.

Destiny USA was closed early Friday evening after Syracuse Police say a man was shot in the leg. The mall is reopening Saturday morning.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said police were called to the mall around 7:00 p.m. after reports of shots fired. The mall was evacuated and people were told to stay away from the area.

The victim, a 20-year-old man was taken to Upstate University Hospital but police say he is expected to survive.

As of 3:00 a.m. Saturday a suspect was not in custody.