Syracuse University Chancellor signs off on all 19 recommendations from student protesters with three edits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud has signed off on all 19 recommendations from student protestors, with three revisions, according to a University spokesperson.

NewsChannel 9 was told that the Chancellor signed all 19 recommendations and made revisions to three of the recommendations on Thursday morning.

At 2:09 a.m. on Thursday, Chancellor Syverud sent a message to the campus community stating he agreed to 16 of the 19 recommendations and suggested minor revisions to three others.

Here is the full document of the 19 demands with the revisions:

