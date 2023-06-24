CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland Police arrested the two suspects whose photos were released after a bank robbery at Tompkins Trust Bank in Cortland yesterday, June 23.

The robbery occurred around 11:49 a.m. when the suspect, now identified as Daniel Thilburg, age 53 from Maine, NY, entered the bank and handed the teller a note. Cortland Police revealed the note simply informed the teller that Thilburg was intending to rob the bank and demanding he receive money.

Thilburg left the bank with “several thousand dollars of cash,” Cortland Police said. He then fled in a white Mitsubishi being driven by a woman now identified as Angela Schmidt, a 48-year-old Cortland resident.

Thilburg ended up being arrested at 7:24 p.m. the same day of the robbery, while Schmidt was arrested just about an hour later at 8:45 p.m.

After Thilburg was arrested and arraigned, he was sent to Cortland County Jail without bail and will appear in Cortland City Court on June 28.

Schmidt was released after being arrested and arraigned. She will also appear in Cortland City Court on June 28.

Thilburg and Schmidt are facing three charges of:

Robbery in the 3rd Degree PL Section 160.05 (Class D Felony)

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree PL Sec 155.35 (Class D Felony)

Conspiracy in the 5th Degree PL Section 105.05 (Class A Misd.)

Photos of Thilburg and Schmidt were released by Cortland Police following their arrest:

Photo of Thilburg. Courtesy of the Cortland Police Department Photo of Schmidt. Courtesy of the Cortland Police Department

