WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown Police have found a missing teenager that had not been seen since Tuesday, September 26.

Authorities were looking for 14-year-old James Allen Kriegel. Members of the city’s uniformed patrol division took a report of a missing 14-year-old male after 6:30 p.m. on September 26.

However, he was found in an update given by Watertown City Police just before 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3. Authorities thanked to public for their assistance in the matter.