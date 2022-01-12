UPDATE: What’s the latest on a potential holiday snowstorm for CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Although things aren’t locked in as of Wednesday evening, the odds of a Martin Luther King Day storm for Central New York are increasing. On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being “Yes, this is definitely going to happen” we are probably at a 6 or 7 and that’s up from yesterday.

Precipitation starts close to midnight Sunday and continues into Monday, with potentially the worst of any weather occurring by around Noon Monday.

We WILL NOT be posting any potential snowfall maps in this update as the snow in question is still four days away from happening.

WHAT’S NEW:

After showing little sign of an East Coast storm right through this past Monday, our computer models (used to help us make the forecasts we give you every day) reversed course Tuesday and started projecting a storm close to the coast. They have all (to one degree or another) kept with that idea through Wednesday as new data trickled. For those looking for snow, the fact there were no big changes is a good sign.

As we explained yesterday, we are looking at how the models were handling a couple pieces of ‘energy’ in the jet stream winds aloft moving across the country. Essentially more interaction equals a better chance for a storm. Our models still show that happening.

WHAT’S STILL UNCERTAIN:

While the fact the storm WILL occur is more certain, the exact track remains uncertain, which has a big bearing on the type of precipitation falls.

The Canadian and American models take the storm up through Pennsylvania to Eastern New York Sunday night into Monday. This means a better chance for some warm air aloft to be drawn into Central New York and the possibility of sleet for part of the storm. There is also a chance any heavy snow would taper more quickly. Either of those scenarios would cut down on our snowfall.

A more favorable track for all snow is offered by the European model, which tracks the storm closer to the coast and the bigger Northeast cities. The lower atmosphere over us stays colder and we get more snow

What leads to this uncertainty?

Up to this point, part of the system that ultimately becomes our storm is out over the Pacific Ocean, a place that is sparse for weather observations. This system tracks into the Pacific Northwest Thursday and into the National Weather Service network of weather balloons that sample the atmosphere. The data they retrieve ends up running in the computer models. From Thursday on, this additional data should begin to take some of the uncertainty away.

So be patient. As we get more data the next few days and we end up with more consensus with the storm track we’ll be able to pass along more specifics.

Stay tuned.