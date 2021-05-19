UPS expected to hire over 250 employees in the Syracuse area

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — UPS announced on Wednesday that they expect to hire over 250 employees in the Syracuse area.
The company says they are doing this to support the unprecedented increase in ecommerce-related shipping.
These jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers that can lead to a career.
More than 56 percent of UPS’s current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs, according to UPS.
Hourly starting pay is up to $17 depending on location, shift, and position and includes annual raises.
UPS is hiring at 6975 Northern Blvd, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Interested applicants can apply at upsjobs.com.