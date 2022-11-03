SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — UPS announced November 1 that they plan to hire more than 825 seasonal employees in the Syracuse area during its annual UPS Brown Friday.

UPS Brown Friday is a promotional event that starts Friday, November 4, and aims at hiring additional seasonal workers for the holiday season.

Nationwide, UPS plans to hire more than 60,000 seasonal employees in total with more than 450 in-person and virtual job interviews nationwide where applicants can get hired in just 25 min.

This comes from a broader effort from UPS to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers back in July to prepare for peak holiday season.

Last year, there were nearly 35,000 people who were hired as seasonal employees that earned permanent positions, proving there is a pathway from the program to a career at UPS.

The job hiring event in Syracuse starts Friday, November 4, and Saturday November 5 at the UPS Customer Care Center in East Syracuse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.