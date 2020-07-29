‘Upside-Down Magic’ Premiers on Disney Channel

If your family is missing the Harry Potter stories, the Disney Channel has a new film for you. ‘Upside-Down Magic’ is a modern day take on the battle against darkness at a magical boarding school.

The film starring Izabela Rose and Siena Agudong premieres Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and will be available on DisneyNOW beginning Saturday, Aug. 1.