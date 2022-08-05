SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health plan to hold two public community discussions about their intentions to merge. The plans were first announced in April 2022 and no details have been shared since.

The first discussion will be held on Monday, August 15 at North Syracuse Junior High School. The second discussion will be at Southwest Community Center, on Thursday, August 18. Both discussions will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Upstate says that the sessions will provide an opportunity for the two organizations to hear from the community about the proposal. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” said Mantosh Dewan, MD, president of Upstate Medical University. “Now that the parties have filed formal applications, we are excited to share more information with the public and hear from our local community.”

The ongoing regulatory review by the Department of Health and the Attorney General will prevent some issues from being addressed, Upstate added. The regulatory approval process may take several months.