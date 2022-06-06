SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- More than 1,000 people went to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Sunday to celebrate individuals who survived cancer.

Upstate Cancer Center and the zoo helped make the event possible.

Cancer survivors and their guests enjoyed food, games, and entertainment.

The event was part of National Cancer Survivors Day.

Lucinda Ranauro said she’s had lung cancer three times and was diagnosed with it again last month. She said even though this is her fourth time getting lung cancer, she’s feeling optimistic. “It’s a fight, but it’s a good fight, and staying positive I think is the key and having an amazing backup, you know great doctors and nurses and family.”

National Cancer Survivors Day is held in hundreds of communities nationwide during the month of June. It’s a celebration for survivors and gives hope to those who have been recently diagnosed. It’s also a way to support families who are affected.