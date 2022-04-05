SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Cancer Center officially opened their new Hematology-Oncology center, a 6,000 square foot facility, on Tuesday. The new facility is part of the center’s expansion of cancer services, with a goal of bringing services closer to home and is located only four miles west from the main Upstate Cancer Center.

The $3 million center, featuring 11 fusion areas and four patient exam rooms, was constructed during the pandemic. The new Hematology-Oncology center also offers services for tobacco cessation, psychosocial oncology, genetic counseling, integrative therapy, survivorship, and support groups.

The new facility joins other Upstate Cancer Center offices in Oneida and Oswego, and a new facility is planned to open in Verona. Several specialized services are already located in downtown Syracuse.