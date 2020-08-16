Upstate Community Hospital discouraging visitors Sunday due to lack of air conditioning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Community Hospital is asking the public not to visit on Sunday, due to an electrical circuit failure that has shut down the air conditioning system. Visiting hours are normally 2 to 6 p.m.
A generator is expected to be in place later Sunday at the hospital.
Also, Upstate Golisano After Hours Care at Upstate Community Hospital will be closed on Sunday.
