(WSYR-TV) — July is Cord Blood Awareness Month, which means it’s time to talk about the importance of donating umbilical cords. The process is free, painless, and takes mere minutes after birth while the newborn is being tended to, and you can take part right here in Central New York. The Upstate Cord Blood Bank was established in 2017, and it is the only public cord blood bank in all of Upstate New York.

The umbilical cord and a lot of stem cells within it can be used to save lives. The most common use for courted blood is a bone marrow transplant.

There are over 80 different diseases that cord blood is being used for, such as clinical diseases, strokes, and heart attacks. Much of the same prerequisites are in place that would be for regularly giving blood. There is no cost to the donor, and the donation goes to whichever person needs it most.

Anyone looking for information can find out more on UpstateCordBloodBank.com.